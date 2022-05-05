-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.38). Calumet Specialty Products Partners posted earnings per share of ($1.82) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS.

CLMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

NASDAQ CLMT traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $15.78. 129,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,333. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.15. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $17.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $760,000. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

