$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

NSA stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.39. 17,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,493. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 210.53%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,464,000 after acquiring an additional 225,017 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 31.1% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

