-$0.72 EPS Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.55). Splunk reported earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The firm had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.57.

Shares of Splunk stock traded down $11.22 on Thursday, hitting $111.69. The company had a trading volume of 135,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,710. Splunk has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.24 and a 200-day moving average of $129.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $392,490. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Splunk by 31.8% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,347 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 84,458 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 67,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

