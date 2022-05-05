$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPHGet Rating) to report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. Tri Pointe Homes posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $7.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on TPH shares. StockNews.com cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $179,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 148.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 37,899 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 54.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 42,606 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.