$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. Tri Pointe Homes posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $7.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on TPH shares. StockNews.com cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $179,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 148.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 37,899 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 54.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 42,606 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

