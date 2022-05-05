$1.11 EPS Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) to report $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. International Paper reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $6.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $48.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.06. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $65.27.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,546,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,935,000 after purchasing an additional 124,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in International Paper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,145,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,348,000 after acquiring an additional 148,596 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,084,000 after purchasing an additional 128,213 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,795,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,986,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

