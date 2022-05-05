$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) will announce $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year sales of $6.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.12.

Shares of UAA traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.28. 361,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,917. Under Armour has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 30,342 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

