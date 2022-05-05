$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. JELD-WEN posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year sales of $5.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover JELD-WEN.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

JELD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

Shares of NYSE JELD traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,890. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,837,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,619,001.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,985,024 shares of company stock valued at $43,424,449. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 765.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 32,605 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JELD-WEN (JELD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.