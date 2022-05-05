$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Shares of NYSE CNM traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.59. 9,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,484. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $32.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,450,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

