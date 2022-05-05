$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) to post $1.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. Zimmer Biomet reported earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,434,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,313,000 after acquiring an additional 247,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.97. 6,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,238. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.32 and a 200-day moving average of $127.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 122.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $174.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

