1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.88.
Shares of FLWS opened at $11.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $38.66. The stock has a market cap of $761.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (Get Rating)
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
