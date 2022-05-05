1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Shares of FLWS opened at $11.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $38.66. The stock has a market cap of $761.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $469.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

