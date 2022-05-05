10,121 Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 387,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,414,000 after buying an additional 46,529 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 859,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,891,000 after buying an additional 201,971 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 213,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE STWD opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.47. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $293.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.49%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

