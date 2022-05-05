106,520 Shares in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) Purchased by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Pioneer Merger at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Merger by 39.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 14,604 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. 26,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,617. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

