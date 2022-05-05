10,700 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 1,301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil stock opened at $60.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.90. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

