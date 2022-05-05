112,246 Shares in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Acquired by B. Riley Asset Management LLC

B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of LegalZoom.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,743. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. LegalZoom.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LZ. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

In other LegalZoom.com news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 13,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $221,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $296,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,673 shares of company stock valued at $927,946.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

