1,127 Shares in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI) Purchased by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 405.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TEQI opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.31. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $38.07.

