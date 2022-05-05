11,300 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Acquired by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $23,736,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,022,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 119,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $775,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 19,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $149,479.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,069,752. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

