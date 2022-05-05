114,315 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 114,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,390,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock traded up $10.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $320.97 and its 200 day moving average is $348.21. Accenture plc has a one year low of $276.88 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total transaction of $680,545.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.72, for a total transaction of $1,304,910.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,964,641 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.