$12.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $12.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.38 to $13.37. Cable One reported earnings of $11.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $50.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $48.74 to $53.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $58.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $57.39 to $61.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CABO. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,041.86.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,139.46 on Monday. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,093.71 and a 12 month high of $2,136.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,424.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,590.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

