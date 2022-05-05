12,131 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Bought by Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 190,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.48. 61,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,075. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.71. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

