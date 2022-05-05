$124.78 Million in Sales Expected for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) will report sales of $124.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.61 million. IBEX reported sales of $108.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year sales of $492.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $492.54 million to $493.41 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $539.98 million, with estimates ranging from $536.83 million to $543.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.64 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.00. 16,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. IBEX has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in IBEX by 15.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 184,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 25,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,923 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

