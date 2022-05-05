$13.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) will post $13.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.29 billion and the highest is $13.46 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $12.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year sales of $54.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.92 billion to $54.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $56.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.71 billion to $56.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $691.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $5.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $454.11. 86,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,121. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $410.33 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $608.59. The firm has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

