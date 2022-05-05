13,450 Shares in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Everi by 29.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 55,640 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Everi by 596.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 28,965 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Everi by 53.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Everi by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRI. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $17.69 on Thursday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

