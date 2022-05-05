1,362 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Acquired by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 454.9% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 35,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,115 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 403,251 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 25,280 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.37. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

