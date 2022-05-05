$137.93 Million in Sales Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) will post $137.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.21 million and the highest is $139.65 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $130.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $554.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $554.10 million to $555.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $580.24 million, with estimates ranging from $571.04 million to $589.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PDM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of PDM traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.93. 969,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,678. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.00%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $168,295 in the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 73,501 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 69,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

