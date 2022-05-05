$140.94 Million in Sales Expected for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) to announce $140.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.90 million and the highest is $146.90 million. Shift4 Payments reported sales of $97.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year sales of $697.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $691.60 million to $704.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $890.08 million, with estimates ranging from $872.83 million to $907.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOUR. Morgan Stanley cut Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 35,958 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.15. 1,633,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,015. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.20. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $103.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

