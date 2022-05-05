16,219 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,426,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 818,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,118,000 after purchasing an additional 639,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 58,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,406 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.62.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.31. 40,962,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,008,541. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.31. The firm has a market cap of $382.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $92.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

