$173.26 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $173.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $181.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.53 million. Texas Pacific Land posted sales of $95.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year sales of $698.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $663.13 million to $733.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $872.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $147.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.77 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

In related news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 106 shares of company stock valued at $138,015 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL stock traded down $20.76 on Friday, hitting $1,404.15. The company had a trading volume of 23,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,334. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,365.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,255.69. Texas Pacific Land has a twelve month low of $946.29 and a twelve month high of $1,773.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

