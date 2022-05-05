$18.07 Million in Sales Expected for Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) to post sales of $18.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.30 million and the lowest is $17.20 million. Esports Entertainment Group posted sales of $5.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 234.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $70.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $72.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $94.87 million, with estimates ranging from $90.01 million to $100.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Esports Entertainment Group.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 44.43% and a negative net margin of 115.86%. The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Esports Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

Esports Entertainment Group stock remained flat at $$0.58 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 358,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,271. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a market cap of $14.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.07. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMBL. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 280,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 221,364 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 49,608 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 411.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 562.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 43,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.