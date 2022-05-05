19,368 Shares in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 38,506 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $895,780.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 12,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $199,397.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,797 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

ACRS opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $24.42.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. Aclaris Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

