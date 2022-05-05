19,368 Shares in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 38,506 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $895,780.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 12,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $199,397.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,797 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
ACRS opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $24.42.
Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. Aclaris Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.