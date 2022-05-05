198 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Purchased by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 567,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,894,000 after buying an additional 346,360 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,707,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,414,000 after buying an additional 276,076 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,613,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,823,000 after buying an additional 169,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,715,000.

MGK stock opened at $213.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.23. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $201.19 and a 1 year high of $266.44.

