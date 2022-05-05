1ST Source Bank Sells 172 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

1ST Source Bank decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $251,000. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 16.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.3% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 81,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,026. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.39. 459,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,637,804. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.17. The company has a market capitalization of $578.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

