$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) will post $2.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the highest is $2.17 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public reported sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year sales of $9.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $9.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $9.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.00.

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $447,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.11, for a total value of $299,754.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,726,704.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,766 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTW traded up $6.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $199.78 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

