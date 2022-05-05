2,306,955 Shares in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Bought by Nine Ten Capital Management LLC

Nine Ten Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,306,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,008,000. OLO accounts for 5.0% of Nine Ten Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC owned 1.52% of OLO as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in OLO by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,891,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,892,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in OLO during the 4th quarter worth about $92,634,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in OLO by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,921,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,749,000 after purchasing an additional 568,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in OLO by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in OLO by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,979,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,617 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OLO alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

OLO stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.43. 37,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,739. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.45. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $264,870.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,318,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $4,694,046.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

OLO Profile (Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.