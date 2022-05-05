2,439 Shares in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Purchased by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000.

IDU stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,277. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average of $85.83. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $94.22.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

