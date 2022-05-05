2,980 Shares in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,980 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in F5 by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $177.92 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.02 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.18.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.15.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $97,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $219,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,649,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,004 shares of company stock worth $1,992,785. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

