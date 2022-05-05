29,865 Shares in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Purchased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Confluent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $3.29 on Thursday, hitting $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 104,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,488. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.87. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 51,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,810.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,929,583 shares in the company, valued at $233,091,907.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $6,777,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 774,583 shares of company stock valued at $29,211,858 and have sold 634,025 shares valued at $27,704,768. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFLT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.96.

About Confluent (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.