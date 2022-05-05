2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSVT. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

TSVT opened at $15.14 on Monday. 2seventy bio has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.36.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.18. As a group, analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $26,192.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

