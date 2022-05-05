$3.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $3.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.84. AGCO reported earnings per share of $2.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $11.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.39 to $12.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.52 to $22.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGCO. Barclays boosted their price target on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.91.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AGCO by 25.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,711,000 after acquiring an additional 90,916 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AGCO by 5.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in AGCO by 30.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in AGCO by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.83. The company had a trading volume of 886,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,512. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.71. AGCO has a 1-year low of $108.56 and a 1-year high of $156.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 6.72%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

