$3.05 EPS Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.98. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported earnings of $2.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SITE. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.13.

Shares of SITE traded down $13.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.41. 533,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $129.20 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.41.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $3,052,419.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 52,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $192,495,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $104,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $71,647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,848,000 after acquiring an additional 265,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,392,000 after buying an additional 180,928 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

