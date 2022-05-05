$3.45 EPS Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $3.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.51 and the lowest is $3.41. Cooper Companies reported earnings per share of $3.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $14.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.50 to $16.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.00.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,676,126,000 after acquiring an additional 158,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,167,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $908,052,000 after acquiring an additional 49,729 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Cooper Companies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,583,000 after acquiring an additional 214,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 417,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $489,479,000 after acquiring an additional 61,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock traded down $15.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $347.20. 3,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,565. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $348.42 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $402.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

