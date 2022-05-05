$3.65 EPS Expected for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $3.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.55. Home Depot posted earnings per share of $3.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $15.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.28 to $16.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $17.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.32 to $17.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.43.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $315.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $293.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.90 and a 200 day moving average of $356.81. The company has a market capitalization of $325.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

