$300.13 Million in Sales Expected for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) will post $300.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300.00 million and the highest is $300.40 million. Ichor posted sales of $264.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ichor from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ichor stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.23. 273,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,857. The company has a market cap of $893.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ichor has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $58.75.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ichor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,276,000 after acquiring an additional 51,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after buying an additional 67,072 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 674,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,034,000 after buying an additional 115,232 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 635,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,108,000 after buying an additional 49,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 609,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after buying an additional 41,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

