$316.30 Million in Sales Expected for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) will post sales of $316.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $320.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $312.60 million. MoneyGram International posted sales of $310.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $324.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

MGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyGram International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.92.

Shares of MGI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,654. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $962.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.30. MoneyGram International has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.36.

In other MoneyGram International news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,490,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 357,787 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 216,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 77,192 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

