3,640 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,640 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE traded down $26.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $396.82. The company had a trading volume of 160,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $394.04 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $437.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $530.07. The company has a market cap of $187.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.75.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

