$4.11 Billion in Sales Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) will announce $4.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.19 billion and the lowest is $4.03 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $3.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $16.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.37 billion to $16.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.49 billion to $19.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of PHM traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.30. 2,824,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 179.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

