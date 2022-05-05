$4.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) will report $4.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.40 billion. Exelon reported sales of $9.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $17.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.20 billion to $18.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.70 billion to $18.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exelon.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exelon had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter.

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

In other Exelon news, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 48.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80,702 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Exelon by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 285,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 279,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 42,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 193.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $47.92. 8,196,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,981,454. Exelon has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.18. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelon (EXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.