$422.24 Million in Sales Expected for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) will report sales of $422.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $421.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $424.13 million. Stride reported sales of $397.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $421.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRN. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,871,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 227,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,317. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Stride by 553.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 89.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Stride by 401.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRN traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.61. 367,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,930. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average of $34.17. Stride has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $41.20.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

