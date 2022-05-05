427 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Acquired by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

NYSE PNC traded up $4.06 on Wednesday, hitting $173.72. 2,186,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.10 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

