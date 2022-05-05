$43.59 Million in Sales Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) will post $43.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.58 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted sales of $40.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year sales of $180.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.70 million to $188.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $215.58 million, with estimates ranging from $185.30 million to $245.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

KREF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

NYSE KREF traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $19.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,871. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 409.61, a current ratio of 409.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KREF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 147,475 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 28.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 225.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 57,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.