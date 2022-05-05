460 Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Acquired by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

NYSE:SCI traded down $2.00 on Thursday, reaching $69.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,367. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.65.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

